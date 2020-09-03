"In a new term as president," President Trump said, "we will again build the greatest economy in history-quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes, and record prosperity."

Dear Mr. President,

Thank you for your inspiring words. They have, however, only instilled fear in me. How, do you ask, could such confidence-filled rhetoric inspire fear?

First of all, I have never held a paralyzing fear for our country's economy. The economy will bounce back, it always has. It is a living breathing entity that always seeks life. We have always been resilient to its whims. This nation has pulled together through the tough times because that's been who we were and what we did. All we've ever needed are jobs that allow us dignity, pride and a salary that doesn't enslave us to poverty.

Here in lies my fear. When all we hear and see and are fed are words of division, hate and egocentric lies, we don't stand a chance. When we can't be civil to each other and our inclinations are of disrespect and violence, we don't stand a chance. When we look only at the exterior of a person and condemn, we don't stand a chance. When our leaders bicker, squabble and call each other names, we don't stand a chance.

And when we choose to hate instead of care, maybe we don't deserve a chance.

So Mr. President, please listen to my fear, please be the president we need. Please give this country a chance.

Veronica Laliberte, Topeka