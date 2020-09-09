According to Gen Z, fossil fuels are a thing of the past. Morning Consult polled 1,000 people aged 13-23 who were thinking about getting a job in the energy sector. Accounting for nearly half of the United States population, millennials and Gen Z play an essential role in the energy transition.

Wind and solar were the most popular choices in where to work. In order of energy sector desirability, solar and wind were followed by hydropower (41%), nuclear (30%), natural gas (29%) and coal (15%).

"When Gen Zers do look to the future, it seems that participating in sectors whose emissions contribute to climate change holds little appeal," the report states.

Though the youth has turned its back on Big Oil, the energy industry is not down for the count. However, to stay afloat, it’s becoming increasingly clear that yesteryear’s supermajors will have to adapt or die. If they want new talent or the next generation’s capital, they’ll have to start considering what young people want, which is renewable fuels. With this shift in mind, companies like Tesla are positioned perfectly as the preferred places of work for the next generation. As Gen Z steps away from fossil fuel-based jobs, the opportunities for businesses such as Tesla Energy become larger.

According to the latest examination by the deVere Group, almost 8 of 10 millennial investors are choosing environmental, social and governance (ESG) problems as a priority while selecting new investments. At the same time, as it may be a trend spurred by expanded millennial activism, it’s something that buyers can no longer afford to ignore.

"We’re in the middle of a $30 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer from baby boomers to their children. And those kids – not millennials only, but people from 25 to 40 years old – simply think about their investment decisions differently," said Dave Nadig of ETF.com

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.