A new survey was released last Wednesday that revealed 20% of Millennials and Gen Z believe that Jews caused the Holocaust. The survey that revealed this shocking information was commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

"The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories," said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

The poll also revealed that although there were more than 40,000 camps and ghettos during World War II, 58% of respondents in New York cannot name a single one. The survey also revealed a majority of American adults believe fewer people (70%) care about the Holocaust today than they used to and 58% of Americans believe the Holocaust could happen again.

Additionally, 60% of respondents in New York do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. The report said that while 55% of Millennials knew the Holocaust occurred in World War II, 19% believed it occurred in World War I while 2% claimed it occurred in Vietnam and 1% in the U.S. Civil War. At least 65% of respondents in New York believe Holocaust education should be compulsory in school, and 79% say it is important to keep teaching about the Holocaust, in part so that it does not happen again.

"We need to understand why we aren’t doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past. This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act," Taylor added.

