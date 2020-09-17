To the editor:

It is with the greatest sadness that I read the news in the Chronicle Shopper that Linda Lobb and Patty Willmeth were leaving the Leavenworth County Council on Aging. As the date of their departure fast approaches, I wanted to add a few words of praise about these two long-serving individuals.

Leavenworth County has indeed been best served by Linda and Patty. Their honest and sincere caring for the senior citizens of Leavenworth County was amazing.

Linda and Patty showed the concern, respect and appreciation for our seniors that sometimes is missing or lacking in their lives and in our society today. Linda and Patty embodied the council’s motto "Where Seniors Come First." Their hard work and devotion have made the Leavenworth County Council on Aging the envy of the state of Kansas. You will be missed. I wish Linda and Patty the best of everything in their futures. Leavenworth County will not see their likes again.