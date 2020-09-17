To the editor:

I am a pastor in Leavenworth. I am writing regarding retired Col. Pat Proctor, candidate for state representative. Pat is a member of First Baptist Church, my church. I have enjoyed working with Pat on various committees, teams and projects. I have always found Pat to be a dependable, intelligent, hardworking and faithful member of my church. He is indeed a Christian man of integrity who I trust. Based on my experience and knowledge of Pat, I fully and without reservation encourage my fellow citizens to vote for him as our state representative. I am confident that he will do a great job serving our community, which he truly cares about.