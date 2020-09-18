To the editor:

Conspiracy theories abound by POTUS and his party. What reasons are there to believe that they are conspiracies? Is it the lack of realistic funding the USPS? Is it the appointment of the PMG who donated a million dollars to POTUS’s campaign? Is it a ploy to underfund the USPS by shipping companies, i.e. Amazon, UPS, FedEx and/or DHL? I really do not know.

When you look at the budget for USPS for years, it has been underfunded or mismanaged by the government whether Republican or Democratic. The Postal Reorganization Act of 1970 changed the United States Postal Service to an independent agency. Since the early 1980s, many direct tax subsidies to the USPS (with the exception of subsidies for costs associated with disabled and overseas voters) have been reduced or eliminated.

When they are not allowed to charge first class postage for all the magazines and/or advertisements, they are in a losing situation. If they did charge those companies first class prices, they would not be a strain on the U.S. budget.

If you have served overseas and used the local country’s postal systems, you find that their cost is very expensive, and I would say to you not as efficient as ours. USPS’s amount of mail they handle is huge in comparison to other countries.

I do not know where in the world where medicine, Social Security and government checks are transmitted this way. If the Postal Service were to charge the same rates as their competitors, I think that they would be able to do their work with up to date equipment. Postal workers have always been dedicated. I surely appreciate them delivering my medicines and checks. One of their mottos, "The mail must go through," says it all to me.

POTUS states that a person in North Carolina, as his example, should fill in their ballot, mail it, then go to the polling place and vote again. Is he not aware that is illegal. What is his reasoning? I will not answer that question because it is for you to decide.