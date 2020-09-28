Mitch McConnell and most of the Republican senators have all made statements to the effect that the American people voted for them to take care of the people’s business. That is their argument for rushing ahead to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court before the election.

There is a nonpartisan website, Ballotpedia, that analyzes polls from at least 16 different polling groups including Rasmussen, Fox, the Economist, Reuters and Gallup. As of Sept. 23, the president has a 53% disapproval rating. Congress has a 62% disapproval rating and 68% of those polled are unhappy with the direction our country is heading.

That tells me that the people are not happy with the ones they elected to represent them.

The upcoming election is anticipated to be a record turnout. This will certainly tell Congress and the president exactly how the people feel. Our elected officials are supposed to be there to do the work of "we the people."

If they cared about the wishes of their constituents, they should wait until after the election to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

The people will have spoken, hopefully in record numbers that can’t be disputed from either side. This will be a true reflection of the path the people want our country to take from here and thus, who they want to fill the vacancy.

I urge everyone to call, write or visit with your senators to express the need to wait and see what the people really want from them.

Dyana Morgan, Holton