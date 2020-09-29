To the editor:

Why? I asked myself that question several times but I can’t come up with an answer. Why did someone take my statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary from in front of my house where she has stood for many years? My husband, Chuck, bought her for me on the way home from one of our motor trips and I loved her. She has stood through all kinds of weather. When I went out the door I didn’t notice her but every time I came home she was right in front of me. Why would someone do such a terrible thing? Maybe they thought they needed her more than me but I think not.