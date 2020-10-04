To the editor:

I do not agree with the procedures taken with upcoming Supreme Court nomination nor do I agree with the appointment. I am hoping that the Democrats act in a respectful manner. Not like Jim Jordan or Tom Cotton. All they wanted was showtime for themselves and POTUS. Let the process proceed, ask the tough questions, but do not turn this into a made for TV movie. Unfortunately, some are on record opposing this process then they flip-flopped. Let us see the moral compass of the people of the United States and some states if they vote this person out.