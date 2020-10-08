Throughout these months that I have written about everything going on with Gen Z, I never really did a deep dive into what Gen Z likes. Until now.

As children, most everyone is taught to not talk to strangers, especially on the internet. Gen Z has officially taken that saying and thrown it into the trash. We prefer video calls over audio ones, emojis over texts and diversity over homogeneity. Gen Z has joined online communities like Discord, Instagram or TikTok. And we have gone to video games.

Video games have blended with online communities. Rapper Travis Scott held a virtual concert in the video game world of Fortnite.

"You can find people on Instagram and Twitter who are interested in the same things you are, and that’s literally how you make new friends," said Tiffany Zhong, co-founder of Zebra.

There are also a few stereotypes that Gen Z holds up. The first one is a willingness to admit to mental health issues. More than one-third said they feel their mental health has worsened in the last year. They are worried about increased screentime in quarantine, despite their status as digital natives. Nearly one-quarter of the respondents to a Zebra survey said they felt they were spending too much time on TikTok, while 16% expressed similar feelings about their Instagram use.

Another stereotype that is painted on Gen Z is that we are a bunch of nihilists. Unlike the previous stereotype, the Zebra study has shown that it is quite the opposite. Seventy-one percent of Gen Zers that spoke with Zebra said they were optimistic about what the next few months will bring.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.