There may be a frightening contradiction in store for those wanting to vote for Donald Trump for president and Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate.

In the flood of commercials from her massive liberally funded war chest, Democrat Bollier calls herself a centrist and a moderate, one who would cross the aisle to do good.

But in Washington's toxic climate, whether she wanted to or not, Ms. Bollier would probably find herself following the party line on big issues. That would likely include votes for gun control, votes against Trump-nominated judges and justices, and votes to convict (kick out of office) Trump if he is gain impeached by the House.

Larry Brown, Kingman