To the editor:

Thank you to those that participated in the recent drive-by parade at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center. It was great to see a large number of our political candidates setting aside their differences in order to give thanks to those that put their lives on hold in order to wear the uniform and serve our country. Notably absent was Sen. Braun, who is asking us to vote for him because he is a veteran but apparently had better things to do. Also absent was David French, a candidate for the state House of Representatives. Hopefully military members and their families will remember this disrespect come time to cast their votes.

Thank you to those that arranged this event. It was a small gesture that goes a great distance. It was action rather than lip service.