To the editor:

I know several candidates running for office and have followed their record or asked for their opinions. I appreciate that they put themselves and their viewpoints out for us to evaluate and affirm or deny.

But I am very disappointed at the messages or ads that emphasize the faults or shortcomings of others. They are often either wrong or exaggerations. Complaining about others does nothing to enhance your own standing.

I am intrigued about the huge number of accusations that are made about abortion – often by men.

We know access to abortion has always been available, regardless of laws, to wealthy or powerful women.

Our current policy denies government funding to low-income women for health care, contraception, family planning consultation or abortion.

We need to abandon our public discussion about abortion among those of us who have no part in the crisis.