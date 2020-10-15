To the editor:

A note to the voters of Leavenworth and the rest of the country.

"With all its failures, its delays, its harsh injustices, we will stick to democracy. We will not give up. We women, at least, will not even falter. We will press straightforward, knowing that the cure for the ills of democracy is more democracy."

That quote is from Carrie Chapman Catt in 1917. The quote was found in an article written by Camille Kulig of the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was true 103 years ago and it is true now. If we want to have a true democracy, it will take all of us voting for what is just for everyone in this country.

I pray that one day we will become just that, a true democracy.

If you are happy with the way this country is going, get out and vote. If you are unhappy with the way this country is going, there is only one way to change it. That is to get out and vote. I plan on doing that as soon as my ballot gets to me. I will be sure that everything is filled out correctly and signed. I hope you do the same. It does not matter if you do it by mail, drop it off at the courthouse or go to the polls. Just vote.