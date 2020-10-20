To the editor:

There are more of us than rabid Republicans will admit. With three times the number of registered Democrats than in 2016, we are forging ahead.

We all know that, while early Kansas Republicans were rational people who wanted to end slavery, current rabid Republicans seek to re-enslave as many people as they can – from women, by denying us our basic human rights to make our own decisions, to minorities, whom they would love to continue to oppress, even if that means putting their children in cages – to make themselves feel superior.

We can see the Satan they have sold their souls to, even if they refuse to admit the fact, so hold fast to your open-minded, caring, community-minded agendas so we can make POTUS a displaced person this November.