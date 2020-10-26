To the editor:

I have one "yes" or "no" question that I would like to ask Mr. Pittman, with one follow-up question depending on his answer. That question is: "Will you allow the citizens of Kansas to vote into the state Constitution or Kansas law any restrictions on abortion?"

My follow-up question in case he answers "yes" to my question is: "What abortion restrictions are you willing to support?" I think his answer or answers to my questions will clearly illuminate his exact position on this issue. There has been an awful lot of hot air expressed in this paper on what his position actually is. The answer or answers to these questions will cut through all the gobbledygook on this issue for Mr. Pittman.