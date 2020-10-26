To the editor:

I am deeply saddened by Mark Preisinger’s hit piece in Friday’s paper.

Mark is correct that I have no political experience. I am a business owner, not a politician. I was totally unprepared for the deeply personal character assaults that are part and parcel to politics. I respect Mark as a fellow veteran and had his sign in my yard last campaign cycle. I was frankly shocked that he would repay my support by stabbing me in the back, putting politics above personal relationships.

And I am sure that his scurrilous personal attacks are heartfelt. They certainly have nothing to do with the fact that I opposed – and encouraged my neighbors to oppose – him and my opponent, Myron Griswold, when they pursued policies that were harmful to our neighbors and the small businesses in Leavenworth.

Griswold and Preisinger raked in $100,000 to $200,000 in increased property taxes every year of Griswold’s tenure and it never occurred to either of them to even suggest returning some of that money back to taxpayers in the form of a mill levy cut. And then, on top of that, they cooked up the stormwater fee scheme to get around the tax lid and impose a backdoor tax hike on home and businesses owners.

And when the Kansas League of Municipalities suggested additions to the Uniform Municipal Code, Griswold and Preisinger rejected the suggested ordinances on sex crimes but approved, over nearly universal opposition from voters, measures that make non-compliance with the unelected County Health Officer’s edicts a class C misdemeanor.

It is understandable that Mark would endorse my opponent; after all, they work together on the Leavenworth City Commission. But I would urge voters of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth to reject voting advice from someone who has consistently put his own personal crusades above the wishes of his constituents.