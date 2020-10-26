To the editor:

Pat Proctor is a good man. He is a true American. Pat served our country in the military and upholds the values the United States was founded on. Pat is a man of his word. He says what he means and does what he says. He is a true conservative. Pat is a hard worker, which is evident in the three restaurants he and his wife own and operate. Pat’s a very generous, kind and energetic man.

Pat wants to help bring jobs to Leavenworth. He says, "I’m about putting people to work and creating jobs." He believes the tax environment in the state in recent years has made it difficult for businesses to grow.

Pat lives in north Leavenworth and says there are many people in his neighborhood who are unemployed or underemployed. They fear a change in their employment status will cause them to lose the benefits they are receiving. Pat believes the government, in trying to help people, is preventing them from improving their lives through employment. He said lawmakers must find a way to help people that does not put a salary cap on their lives. This is one of the many things Pat will address in the state Legislature.

Pat is the kind of person Leavenworth needs as a state representative. He will uphold Leavenworth and Kansas values and will keep Leavenworth citizens informed about what is going on at the state level. He is an exceptional communicator and is incredibly organized. Pat has my vote and my wife’s vote.

Leavenworth is blessed that Pat and his wife chose to retire in Leavenworth and open a successful business and now run for the Kansas House of Representatives.

Just remember, Pat will keep his promises.