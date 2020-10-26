How many of you actually know if your mask prevents the spread of the virus? Everyone is wearing some kind of a mask (cotton, synthetic, paper, etc), but how good is it? Early on in this pandemic, Dr. Fauci stated that they were not necessary, but now here we are all being shamed if we don't wear one, and we don't even know if any of them work.

Somewhere in there, masks became the hot button and the fine citizens of America began sewing masks to fill the void of them within communities. Now, however, masks are big business trying to make them accessories to people's clothing attire or fit a mood.

With that, how many of you readers have looked at the mask or box of masks you just purchased (they aren't cheap)? What's the prevention level of it? Does it even say? I took the time to check each type in Walmart recently. Most are made in China. There is no prevention information or U.S. approval for wear against COVID-19, or any virus, and the tiny small print only explains how to wear it.

There hasn't been any conclusive studies by by any of our "experts" as to whether the masks really prevent the virus over social distancing. There has been one small unscientific study, of a few hundred people who ended up with the virus and were polled about their habits. About 90% of those infected stated they habitually wore a mask.

My point is that perhaps masks aren't the answer to this virus, but if they are, we need stores selling masks that provide information on the level of protection, length of wear, whether it can be cleaned and reused, and that it has been approved by some federal agency.

Carol McKinney, Frankfort