They tell us to worry about the Russians interfering in our elections. What we need to worry about is the the big five networks of ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN. I call them the communist news because they only tell you what they want you to hear when it comes to politics. That is Democrats good and Republicans bad.

They will tell only one side of the story or take one or two sentences out of a story, which will make it sound completely different than what the whole story meant. Then you have social media like Facebook and Twitter banning the right and letting the left say whatever they want.

So who is really interfering with the elections?

Richard Fiedler, Salina