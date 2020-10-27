To the editor:

Yard signs for TerriLois are seen around town. Some people actually think her last name is Lois. It is not. After trying to find out who this person is, I became extremely concerned. It seems this is not the first time she has taken up residence and tried to unseat an incumbent.

Besides no last name, she passes out cards with what looks like a glamour shot of a young person. She does not want voters to know she is 62 and nearing retirement age.

She has no known stable work history of more than two or three years on a job and has short-term residences in several cities in Kansas and Missouri.

There are articles in the Topeka-Capitol Journal and The Ottawa Herald about her mishandling campaign funds in 2010 and 2012 (making payments to herself from campaign funds). Once is maybe a mistake, twice is questionable.

There is no good reason to put someone in office that we don't know anything about or her connections to Leavenworth. Voting for someone with these issues could be disastrous for home owners if she were to get elected. Going to the same church is not reason enough to vote for someone that just shows up who goes to at least two different churches.

Stacy Driscoll, with 35 years of experience (14 of those working for a title company), has faithfully served our community for more than 20 years as register of deeds. If honesty and integrity are important to you, research the article published in the Baldwin City Signal Oct. 7, 2010, and in the Topeka Capitol Journal and Ottawa Herald on Dec. 6, 2012.