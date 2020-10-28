To the editor:

I first began collaborating with Rep. Jeff Pittman through the high school’s theater department to organize the first Advocacy Day at the Capitol. He set up connections that the students across Kansas were able to utilize when meeting with local legislators to advocate for the arts. For his work in this area and others, he received the National Theatre Association’s Legislator of the Year award, an accolade that had previously only gone to federal legislators.

After watching Rep. Pittman assist students in advocating for something I was so passionate about, I grew to respect his deep engagement with the community. He goes out of his way to attend football games, performances or service events in the county. He also works to encourage youth involvement in politics by providing forums for them to air their different viewpoints and giving them real-world experience opportunities as he did for me. I was grateful for this unique experience of having a mentor in my future career field.

Rep. Pittman listens and works to facilitate understanding on different sides of an issue and cares about our concerns. He went out of his way to ensure that both high school and college students were provided with opportunities to expand our knowledge of the political process, no matter our skill level.

Rep. Pittman is the embodiment of the Kansan spirit – a hard worker beyond compare, a hospitality that he utilizes to welcome everyone and a heart of gold that he exhibits when fighting for the people of Kansas. Now attending the University of Kansas, my endeavors often integrate some aspects of student government and civic engagement. I am able to both relate and apply the skills that he helped develop while working with his campaign. The consensus among young people I talk with is clear – Rep. Pittman’s positive impact and effort goes beyond Leavenworth County and is recognized statewide. I urge our community to support him this election as he has supported our community.