Amy Coney Barrett has joined the U.S. Supreme Court. Many people were pleased to see her in the position – and many were not, especially members of Gen Z. The generation took to social media like TikTok and Instagram to voice their concern and fear of women’s rights to choose being taken away. A few members of TikTok made videos showing famous quotes from the show "The Handmaid’s Tale." The show is based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood. This series is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state and is faced with environmental disasters and a plummeting birth rate. In a desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world, the few remaining fertile women are forced into sexual servitude.

Many members of Gen Z believe the United States will turn into Gilead now that Barrett is on the Supreme Court.

Barrett’s church, People of Praise, was supposedly the inspiration for "The Handmaid’s Tale." Quickly after the allegation, it was proven that People of Praise was not the inspiration.

Suppose the date Oct. 26 sounds familiar to you. In that case, it’s not only the date of the nomination of Barrett but also is the birthday of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Many conservatives and Republicans took to social media such as Twitter to wish Clinton a happy birthday with a photo of Justice Barrett swearing-in after Clinton voiced her disdain for Barrett.

After Justice Barrett was sworn in, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted "Expand the courts," to which her House colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar shared the message.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.