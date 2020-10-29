To the editor:

I have been a resident of Leavenworth since the mid 1970s and have known Pat Proctor for years. I respect and admire him and his sincere desire to work for the citizens of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth.

Pat is a great person who is a combat veteran, having served our country for over 25 years. He is a published author of three historical books and prides himself on in-depth research to ensure factual information.

Pat has proven his sincere desire to help the citizens of this community and he has been tireless in his volunteer efforts during the COVID-19 crisis and now as we enter winter months.

He has proven himself as a proactive leader willing to identify voids in the community and taking action to fill those voids.

Pat Proctor has the skill set needed to represent this district in Topeka. He’s a citizen, business owner, soldier, statesman and community minded individual who will always listen to and do what’s best for his constituents.