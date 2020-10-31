To the editor:

I would like to take just a moment, on the eve of Election Day, to thank the people of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth.

I want to thank all of those folks who’ve supported my campaign by displaying yard signs or helping me put them out, going door to door or hosting events so that I could meet their neighbors.

But I also want to thank all of the people that I met on the doorstep. Over the last year, I knocked on over 3,800 doors and talked to thousands of folks in our district from across the political spectrum. What I’ve learned is that we are not nearly as divided as some would have you believe. We all want the same basic things. We want freedom and opportunity to pursue a better life for ourselves and our families. But too many of our neighbors are cut off from that opportunity, trapped in a system designed to help them, trapped in generational poverty.

I owe Leavenworth so much. Over five years, two deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan, this town was taking care of my family. It’s a debt I can never truly repay.

I hope to serve you as your state representative so that I can give something back to the town that has given so much to me and my family. If you send me to Topeka, I will fight to give our neighbors trapped in poverty a path out of government dependency, reduce the cost of owning a home or business by getting property taxes under control and bring jobs and opportunity back to Leavenworth. I would be honored to have your vote.