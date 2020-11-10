To the editor:

I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by the people of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth to serve you as your state representative in Topeka. I will work every day to be worthy of the trust that you have placed in me.

I would like to begin by congratulating my opponent, Mike Griswold, and his team on a hard-fought campaign. I look forward to working with you, Mike, and the entire Leavenworth City Commission as we recover from the coronavirus economic shutdown and get Leavenworth back to work.

I would also like to thank my own campaign team and the army of volunteers that did the hundreds of things that had to be done to make this campaign a success, from sign waves to door knocking to putting out signs to calling voters.

But, first and foremost, this victory belongs to the people of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth. It belongs to all those folks that I met on the doorstep who shared with me their hopes and dreams for the future. It belongs to all those folks in my neighborhood who have been left behind by a system intended to help them that keeps them trapped in poverty. It belongs to all those folks put out of work and all those businesses barely hanging on because of the pandemic.

I am laser-focused on you. I will fight every day to build a path for our neighbors out of government dependency and lower the cost of owning and running a business so we can bring jobs and opportunity back to Leavenworth.

Editor’s note: Pat Proctor is the state representative-elect of District 41 of the Kansas House of Representatives.