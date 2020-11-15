I stole this metaphor from a new book I’m reading by Nadia Bolz-Weber called "Shameless." I’m not writing about her topic, but this analogy fits so many areas of life and specifically aging.

Nadia had never seen the landscape in western Kansas until she was an adult. Living in Colorado, she had never experienced the agricultural layout for growing crops. The first time she flew over Kansas, she wondered why they grew crops in circles instead of squares — seemed like a waste of land.

For those of us familiar with pivot irrigation, we don’t think too much about it. It has been a part of our Kansas landscape since the 1960s. The corners of the square fields die off, leaving a nice, even circle from an aerial view.

Why is it such a good analogy for aging? The issue is, what is not getting watered in your life?

If we are not careful, the areas of our lives that are not getting irrigated can increase, and larger portions may die off from lack of nourishment. Aging brings on the temptation to live cautiously and in smaller circles. There is a tendency to build patterns and repetitiveness.

Habits become like ruts in the road, and it takes conscious awareness to get out of the grooves. Whereas in our youth, we may have tried something new just for the heck of it. If it sounded interesting, we would easily experiment with it. We’re not necessarily looking for challenges or new experiences later in life. We settle into the comfort of the familiar.

Eleanor Roosevelt went so far as to say, "Do one thing every day that scares you." That might be a stretch, but I’ve met folks that won’t try tasting a new food because it takes them out of their comfort zone.

Trying something new when you’re 70, 80 or 90 is a sign of healthy aging. Watering a part of your brain that has grown dry enlarges your whole life. The pivot circle does not need to shrink in size.

You can maintain your favorite life choices and still add something new: new food, new books, new hobbies, new friends, new technology. You are never too old to enlarge your crop.

If you want to age in the most positive way, make a habit of trying new things.

Find Connie’s new book, "Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging," at www.justnowoldenough.com.