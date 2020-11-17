I’m pretty darn conservative (older white male, evangelical Christian, lifelong gun owner, hunter, anti-abortion, pro-school prayer, pro stricter law enforcement, etc.), but I see the things under the guise of conservatism in support of Trump as pure insanity.

To see 240 years of democracy being trashed over a dysfunctional incompetent egomaniac is something out a "Twilight Zone" script. Things like nitwits toting AK-47s into Michigan’s State Capitol because they don’t like the governor — pickup trucks driving around Hays displaying large TRUMP signs with Confederate flags waving high are warning signs for the nation.

Over a quarter million Americans already have died from the coronavirus while our fearless misleader is focused on "fake" claims of election fraud. Throwing one of his patented "hissy hits" shortly after the election, he begins firing people from key positions in some of the nation’s most sensitive areas (defense, national security, counter terrorism) and replacing them with unqualified political cronies/hacks.

Promoting himself in rallies and marches is eerily reminiscent of Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin (egomaniacs, also addicted to power and self-indulgence). America’s democracy includes a process of checks and balances to prevent such happenings, but when self-serving politicians (several of whom I have voted for) fail to carry out their oath of office, we end up with the stupidity going on today.

I pray that they come to their senses and stop this Tea Party "my way or no way" mentality (a fundamental principle of authoritarian rule and dictatorships) before it’s too late.

Matt Turner, Hays