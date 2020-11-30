We have a request for President Trump: Broker a deal on a stimulus package.

This might be your last big opportunity of your presidency to show the American people what you’re capable of. Please don’t waste it. This is the decent thing to do. The right thing to do.

So many people are hurting and could really use the money a stimulus package could provide. The first package came when we needed it most, and we’d like to remind you that another was also promised.

Does the campaign slogan "promises kept" ring a bell? This is something you could be the driving force on. Just get it done.

Can you imagine what that could do for people, Mr. President? It might be the difference for folks having to choose between rent and food. It might mean some folks might have an actual holiday season when they otherwise might not. It might help some people pay off some debt they’ve accrued since the pandemic or help a millennial pay off a student loan.

Each person has a different circumstance. but everyone has a need.

For small businesses — the life force of our communities — it might mean the difference before keeping their doors open in 2021.

No matter what, it would help.

So we’d really like to see you make an effort to get a package delivered to your desk to sign. This is a moment we believe you can meet. You don’t have to leave the White House. Start making calls. Tell Mitch McConnell it’s a go. Tell Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran to make it happen. U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall. too.

We have faith you can get it done if you try.

We highly doubt the Democrats will fight you on this, but know that the American people want a stimulus.

To hold one ransom during a pandemic to score political points would be immoral. Show us you know the art of a deal.

Go out with a bang and give the United States the stimulus it needs to keep the economy firing on all cylinders.