Gen Z has grown up with technology so much that we are considered to be one with technology. From iPods to Smart TVs, we have lived our entire life with some sort of screen in front of our faces.

According to a global poll by Facebook IQ, 79% of Gen Zers believe that the development of new skills is important throughout life. We are living in an era of change and have made it a priority to learn and adapt to put those skills into practice.

On a global scale, 71% say that they would like to see more diversity in advertisements and 79% say the pandemic has made it even more important for companies to behave sustainably, according to Facebook’s poll.

TikTok has become a prime example of an interface that fuels the motivation behind many of Gen Z’s movements toward a more socially conscious world. This generation has taken full advantage of social platforms like TikTok and Instagram to change the perspective of not only brands but also much of the general public.

This deep desire for Gen Z consumers to connect is what has made influencer marketing a wave of the future. Enabling consumers to interact with a brand through an influencer they trust makes them more likely to purchase the product. According to Mobile Marketer, 44% of Gen Z has purchased a product after seeing it promoted by their favorite social media celebrities.

Ultimately, marketers have to be aware and create content that connects. For Gen Z, the purchase decision comes down to more than just price and convenience. Targeting this demographic requires brands to convey a message that they are authentic and that they care about current social issues.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.