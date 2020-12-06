Sunday

Dec 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM


America is at war within itself as the following is a list of various and different fronts that we the people are fighting.


• U.S. Constitution vs. communist/socialism.


• Togetherness vs. division — 6 feet apart and small limited gatherings.


• Freedom of speech vs. censorship or silencing by by tech companies.


• Schools or education vs. stay home or teachers who refuse to teach.


• Worship God and gather at church vs. closed/shuttered churches.


• Mandated masks vs. breathing sufficient oxygen and fresh air.


• Gun ownership vs. disarmament.


• Honest elections vs. fraud/illegal votes or ballots.


• Thriving businesses and economy vs. government shutdowns.


• Secure borders vs. illegal immigration.


• Truth and facts vs. lies and deceptions.


To sum it up, it is good vs. evil.


Thank God we currently have a president who is going to battle with and for us. I do hope and pray that Trump wins another four years so that most, if not all, of the waged wars can be fought and won.


Rita Rookstool, Topeka