To the editor:

Kudos to Janette Labbee-Holdeman for her letter in the Times on Dec. 5 concerning the scoundrels of the Leavenworth County Republican Party collecting names on petitions for Lansing and Leavenworth to revoke their mandates for people to wear face masks in public.

Will the Republicans who are responsible for the idea publicly identify yourselves so we know who you are?

This reminds me of the 1970s and 1980s and the rise of "stop smoking." If you happened to light up around non-smokers you could get your feelings seriously hurt in a second. I smoked for 35 years. In 1989, I gave up trying to find a place to smoke and just quit. By then I was smoking at least a pack of cigarettes a day, cigars, dipping snuff and chewing tobacco, often at the same time. It has been 31 years and stopping has not killed me yet. If I had continued smoking I would have died several years ago.

If we do not wear masks during this pandemic, many of us will not live a long time. I am almost 80. I understood a long time ago that we have so many rights that we have no rights. All our individual rights violate the rights of someone else.