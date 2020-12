To the editor:

On Saturday, Ms. Janette Labbee-Holdeman published a letter to the editor claiming that "the Leavenworth County Republican Party is starting a petition to revoke the mask mandate."

I have the deepest respect for Ms. Labbee-Holdeman, but this statement is false. As the vice chair of the Leavenworth County Republican Party, I can assure readers that our party is not engaged in any such effort.