Derek Schmidt knows better.

The Kansas attorney general knows the law. He knows that case Texas recently filed at the U.S. Supreme Court attempting to overturn the presidential election is dangerous nonsense. But he signed our state onto an amicus brief anyway, joining other states in supporting that very same dangerous nonsense.

The presidential campaign is over. Joe Biden won a resounding victory, both in the electoral college and the popular vote. Court cases from President Trump and his allies across the country have crashed and burned because there was simply no significant fraud or malfeasance to be found.

Our nation’s elections officials, in the midst of a pandemic, conducted an exemplary election. We should all be proud of their work.

But the president cannot accept defeat. We wrote in this space weeks ago about the craven behavior of too many Republicans who are trying to prop up his dangerous delusion. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped — it has only accelerated with this last-ditch suit at the Supreme Court.

It’s worth noting what Texas is trying to do. It wants the Supreme Court to void the election results in the swing states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. It claims that the voting procedures adopted in those states somehow violate its own voters’ rights.

Legal experts across the political and ideological spectrum have said the suit is ridiculous. Election law expert Rick Hasen writes in his blog that it’s "utter garbage." Kansans would not stand for a lawsuit from California casting doubt on our election systems, and there’s no reason why Texas should do so for any other state.

So why is Schmidt signing on?

We can only speculate. Perhaps he wants to curry favor with voters who supported Trump. Perhaps he has his eyes set on higher office in the state and thinks he needs to show fealty to the president. Perhaps he believes so deeply in Trump’s agenda that he has decided to back the former reality TV star’s nuttiest notions.

Whatever the case, we must not lose perspective. The attorney general of Kansas backs a lawsuit seeking to disenfranchise millions of voters in other states in hopes of overturning an election. That’s astonishing, shameful and profoundly anti-democratic.

Voters across the nation have spoken, including those in Kansas. Our elected officials — including Schmidt — should respect the will of those voters and defend our electoral system from those who would do it harm.