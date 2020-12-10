Twitter has a new competitor. There is a new microblogging app very similar to Twitter called Parler that many people are switching to. The app’s newfound popularity comes from conservative politicians who praise the app. Parler appeals to people who think other social media platforms censor unfairly. The service describes itself as "a non-biased, free speech social media focused on protecting user’s rights."

Parler’s initial investment came from Republican mega donor Rebekah Mercer, whose family has backed a range of other conservative projects, including Breitbart’s far-right website. Conservative podcaster Dan Bongino has also come forward as an early supporter of the site. Parler was not explicitly tailored for conservatives and Republicans. It was meant for anyone, but it looks like the conservatives have claimed the app.

Is Parler becoming popular? Yes, it is. Many conservative actors, musicians and other celebrities have already made the switch such as Gina Carano, Adam Baldwin, Dean Cain, Gary A. Wales, Kaya Jones, Larry the Cable Guy, Travis Tritt, Phil Robertson, Antonio Sabato Jr., Tito Ortiz and Ted Nugent.

Several political commentators and other conservative figures on the app, such as Candace Owens, a Black conservative author, maintain a popular account there as well as conservative journalists like Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and radio host Mark Levin.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.