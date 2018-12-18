Basehor-Linwood’s Jace Friesen has been named a member of the East team on the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster.

The all-star football game will be played at 7 p.m. on June 8, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City.

Friesen will be joined by 71 other seniors from the state of Kansas facing off in an East vs. West game.

Friesen and the East will be coached by Walt Alexander from Topeka. Steve Buhler of Washburn Rural, T.J. O’Neill of Olathe West, Robert Ebenstein of Louisburg, Beau Sarwinshki of Galena, Logan Wyrick of Humboldt and Caleb Wick of Jackson Heights will be the assistants. The West will be coached by Tyson Bauerle from Hesston. Dave Foster of Dodge City, Gary Guzman of Maize, Tom Beason of Goddard, Jamie Cruce of Pratt, Steve Wagner from Riley County and Chris Hattabaugh of Elkhart will be the West team’s assistants.

The West leads the all-time series 27-16-1, but the East has won three of the last four.

The Basehor-Linwood lineman will be the sixth Basehor-Linwood football player to play in the game.

Advance tickets are available for the event on www.KansasShrineBowl.com. Tickets are $10 for general admission student tickets and $15 for general admission adult tickets. Reserved seat tickets are also available for $25. Information and tickets for the other events during the Shrine Bowl week are also available at www.KansasShrineBowl.com.