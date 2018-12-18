The Leavenworth Pioneers swim team finished their Wednesday swim meet with 16 personal bests and three event winners at the seven-team invite at Turner.

The Pioneers decreased their state qualifying time for the 200 medley relay team. The group of Weston Marshall, Kato Fischer, Curtis Springer and Jack Schilling decreased their time by a second and took the event. Marshall and Fischer also won their events in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle. Springer earned two state consideration times in the 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke.

Marshall also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Schilling was third in the 200 free and 50 free. David Redding finished second in the 500 free and ninth in the 200 free. Nick Walker took sixth and seventh in the 200 individual medley and 500 free.

Angel Morgan took ninth in both individual races in the 50 and 100 free. Jeb Marshall earned 10th in the 200 individual medley and finished with his personal best in the 100 butterfly.

The team of Schilling, Springer, Redding and Antonio Lemus also took third in the 400 freestyle relay and Springer, Redding, Marshall and Walker took fifth in the 200 free relay.

Head coach Kaley Wittrock said she was proud with the number of personal bests earned on Wednesday.

“I am really happy with the amount of personal bests the team earned,” Wittrock said. “Especially after a week and a half of practice since our last competition. It shows that our work in the pool is paying off, but also helps give me an idea of technique that still needs tweaking. We need to work on our underwaters off the wall and some other little stroke mechanics, but I was extremely pleased with the improvement of our endurance since our last meet.”

The swim team will be back in action Jan. 8 at Topeka West.

Leavenworth also faced Turner at Leavenworth High School in a wrestling dual. The dual was senior night for this year’s seniors and head coach Matt Long said the team rallied around the seniors to get the win.

Seven Pioneers won on the night. David Drake won at 120 pounds, Jeremiah Blevins at 126, Hartwell Taylor at 132, Sean Markert at 145, Julien Bell at 160, Chase Allen at 170, Jacob Zilmer at 182 and Tyler Robinson at 220.

The wrestling team will travel to Lee’s Summit on Saturday for a tournament.



Basehor-Linwood

The Basehor-Linwood wrestling team fell to Lawrence Free State in a dual Wednesday by a score of 62-18. The Bobcats ended the dual with two pins by Josh Willicutt and Victor Bejarano. The Bobcats will return to the matt on Saturday when they travel to Abilene for a tournament.



Pleasant Ridge

The Pleasant Ridge basketball teams traveled to Horton on Thursday night.

The girls’ team led after each quarter leading to a 54-41 win to improve to 4-1 on the year.

The boys trailed in the first half over Horton before taking a 38-36 lead at the end of the third.

The Rams would pull away and win 57-45.

Jamar Reed led the Rams on Thursday with 25 points. Connor Gibson added 10 more.

Head coach Pat Battle said the team overcame an early shooting slump before “exploding” for 36 in the second half to beat the Chargers and improve to 2-3.

Pleasant Ridge will host Jackson Heights on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. for girls with boys to follow.