The area schools spent their weekend in action across multiple sports.

The Basehor-Linwood wrestling team traveled to Abilene on Saturday for a tournament. The Bobcats would finish No. 10 with 81 points.

The team was led by Victor Bejarano finishing first at 285 pounds. Josh Willcutt was second at 195 pounds and Brayton Olesen finished fourth at 106.

Head coach Jason Puderbaugh said the day was long but various wrestlers stood out.

“It was a long but fun day,” Puderbaugh said. “Brayton (Olesen) looked the best I have ever seen him going 3-2 with all three wins by pin. Cohen (Suchy) went 3-2 with one win by pin. Aidan Baker had a tough day not gaining any wins, but it was apparent that he was giving his best effort and making improvements on bottom throughout the day. At 170 pounds, Colyn (Lucas) struggled not getting any wins in the tournament. However, I feel strongly that is learning and steadily moving in the right direction and winning strategy that can work for him.”

“At 182 pounds, Hunter Parish lost a tough battle in his only match of the tournament where the match was tied up with seconds remaining before making an error giving up the fall. At 195 pounds, Josh Willcutt continued to look outstanding as he dominated his opponents all day with four wins by pin before having his offense slowed down in his last match of the day and losing by decision in the championship finals and finishing as tourney runner-up. Then finally at heavyweight, 285, Victor Bejarano, our ‘Standout Wrestler’ of the tournament went an awesome 5-0 in the tournament gaining one win by fall. Victor displayed a tremendous amount of grit as he battled in several close matches pulling out each one for the victory and ultimately finishing on top of the podium as the champion at 285 pounds.

“I thought overall the boys wrestled tough, made improvements, and represented the Bobcat uniform like champions. There were several highlights in the tournament but I would have to give the top highlights to Josh Willcutt's win by fall over the No. 3 seed in the tournament from Silver Lake and the top highlight being Victor Bejarano scoring the takedown in the third period of his finals match to seal the victory over his opponent and bring home our first gold medal of the season for a Bobcat wrestler”

The Bobcats return to the mat on Jan. 4 at Seaman.

The basketball teams traveled to Shawnee Mission West for their final game before winter break. The girls fell 53-43. The boys fell 60-56.

The two teams will return to the gym on Jan. 4 when they travel to Lansing.

Leavenworth

The Leavenworth Pioneers wrestling team traveled to Lee’s Summit for their annual holiday tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Pioneers finished 19th with 90 points led by Hartwell Taylor’s four place finish. Jacob Zilmer finished seventh and Sean Markert was ninth.

Head coach Matt Long said the team wrestled well as a team.

The Pioneers are off until Jan. 5 when they travel to Louisburg.

The Pioneers basketball teams were also in action on Friday when they hosted Mill Valley.

The boys’ team achieved their first victory of the season in a 54-43 victory. Jarrett Hensley led the team with 18 points. Reece Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Pioneers return to the court on Jan. 4 at Turner.

Lansing

The Lansing Lions basketball teams faced Shawnee Heights for their first game in the United Kansas Conference.

The girls’ team defeated the Thunderbirds 39-29 and the boys’ team fell 69-56.

The Lions travel to Blue Valley Southwest on Thursday before the winter break.

Lansing wrestling traveled to Tonganoxie for a tournament to take third.

Head coach Nick Flynn said the tournament format was different but he liked the format. He also pointed out some wrestlers that stood out.

“This tournament was set up a little different,” Flynn said. “It was a dual tournament compared to an individual bracketed tournament. We advance as a team based on if we win the dual. I really like this style of tournament and think our team gains a lot from it. We had five duals on the day, winning three of them. We had wins over Louisburg, Atchison, and Frontenac. We lost to Eudora and Shawnee Heights. We had some great individual performances on the day, and I was really proud of the way some of our guys stepped up to fill in weights where we didn't have our varsity wrestler in. That really speaks volumes as a program when we can have kids step up into roles and still be successful as a team. Malachi Tinnel had a great day. He matched up against the No. 5 ranked wrestler in the state at 5A and really put it on him. He had a demanding lead on him before finding the pin. He is really starting to develop into a great wrestler and is really fun to watch.”

The wrestlers will return to the mat at Seaman on Jan. 4.

Pleasant Ridge

The Pleasant Ridge Rams hosted the Justin Irvine Memorial on Saturday. The Rams saw three wrestlers finishing first in their weight classes. Isaiah Kruse, Trevor Ragland and Nathan Wilburn each earned gold medals. Robert Gwartney and Tony Sangwin both finished third. The Rams wrestling team will return on Jan. 5 at Rossville.