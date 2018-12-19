The Pleasant Ridge Rams basketball teams hosted Jackson Heights on Tuesday for their final games before the winter break.

The girl’s team for Pleasant Ridge won 47-38.

Julie Miller and Lindsey Heim continued their strong start to the season with both players in double-digits.

Miller led the Rams with 20 and Heim was just behind at 19.

The Rams took an early 11-4 lead after a quarter, but Jackson Heights came back to take a 24-16 halftime lead and entered the fourth quarter up 34-22.

Pleasant Ridge fought back outscoring Jackson Heights 25-4 in the final quarter to secure the victory. Head coach Mike Koontz said the team showed a lot of heart to dig out of the hole in the win.

“Played well in the first quarter,” Koontz said. “We came out and played well to start. I think we relaxed too much in the second and third quarter. Then we were a whole different team in the fourth quarter. I believe we were behind as much as 14 and the girls showed a lot of heart to dig out of the hole. It was a great win over No. 3 ranked team in 2A.”

The boy’s team followed up the thrilling girls’ victory with a close loss to the Cobras 54-52.

Pleasant Ridge trailed 13-8 after the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime before outscoring Jackson Heights 18-11 in the third to take a 42-36 lead. The Cobras fought back and pulled out the victory.

“The Rams dropped another close contest tonight against the Jackson Heights Cobras,” head coach Pat Battle said. “Leading by six going into the fourth quarter, the Rams were unable to maintain their lead as the Cobras shot well to end the game.”

The Rams were led by Connor Gibson with 18 points. Jamar Reed added 12 more for Pleasant Ridge.

The loss drops the Rams to 2-4 on the year.

Pleasant Ridge is off until Jan. 4 when the basketball teams travel to McLouth.