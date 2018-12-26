For Lansing native Scott Hattok the military has been a strong part of his life. His parents were both in the military, including his mother teaching at Fort Leavenworth.

When it was time to pick a school to go to for college, Hattok chose the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

He said he picked to go there after attending a summer camp in high school.

“I took a visit there,” Hattok said. “I attended a camp the summer before my senior year. And Colorado Springs is a great area in general to go to school at. Air Force Academy plays good football. They’re in the Mountain West Conference and typically go to a bowl game every year. And just the overall success rate and high-quality education that I would get coming out of the Air Force Academy is what really pushed me to go there.”

Hattok said being from such a big military community makes it more special and holds some value.

He also said it is an accomplishment in itself.

Hattok is a member of the Air Force Falcons football team. He did not see action as a freshman before playing 10 games in 2017.

This past season, Hattok played in all 12 games and his play was recognized by the website Pro Football Focus.

The analytical website watches and rates football players at the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college and the NFL. PFF released their all-conference team lists and Hattok was a second-team lineman for the Mountain West.

He said it was bittersweet to receive the honor.

“It is an honor,” Hattok said. “It puts all the hard work, dedication, blood, sweat and tears you paved in the offseason and throughout the 12-week season.

“It is a little rewarding at the end of the day but it is kind of bittersweet because we didn’t make a bowl game, we didn’t win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy so at the end of the day as an individual it is a big goal, but the bigger goal as a team of making a bowl game and winning the CiC weren’t accomplished so it is a bittersweet thing.”

Playing a sport at any university is hard work.

Various publications including the New York Times even would argue that playing a sport in college is basically a job.

Hattok said there is even more on his plate playing at a military academy.

“I have a lot of friends who try to go to other schools and play sports there,” Hattok said. “Talking to them back and forth, it is a lot different with my experience.

“There’s a lot more on your plate. You have that military side of school and then you have the rigor of school.

“I took like 28 credit hours one semester, which is unheard of at a lot of schools. So you have that load of academics, military on top of that and then you also have playing football.

“Spending seven hours a day down at the fieldhouse and then having to come back and juggle all the homework you have and tests to study for and getting ready for the military stuff the next day. So I think it is a lot different from your normal college experience.”

The military things that Hattok does on top of football and school include working on marching for parades and taking military-geared classes to learn how to be an officer of character and how to lead those under him.

He also mentioned different generals will come to speak at the school.

He said Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke before they left for break.

Hattok also has to balance a military job in his squadron that he has to work at every day.

“So you get a little bit of leadership experience,” he said. “And kind of what it is like to lead some people and get an idea of what it is like to be in the military in the school day.”

Hattok mentioned how the team tries to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The trophy is awarded every year to the winner of the series between Air Force, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. Air Force and Army play the first Saturday in October, Navy and Air Force on the first Saturday in November and Army plays Navy on the second Saturday in December.

Air Force has won the trophy 20 times, the most of the three schools. Despite that, Air Force does not always get the same recognition that the other two academies get.

“There definitely is a saying at the academy that Army and Navy play (in December) for second,” Hattok said. “In past years I got here, we would win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy before Army and Navy would even play so they really weren’t playing for anything besides Army vs. Navy. People put the emphasis on the Army-Navy game as ‘America’s game.’ Regardless if Air Force is playing Army or Air Force is playing Navy it is a huge rivalry itself. I can’t explain any comparison for that rivalry or the week leading up to the game. The rivalry itself is something I cannot explain in words.

But it’s a great thing, a great atmosphere and it is a good thing to look forward to each year.”

For the past few seasons, Air Force has worn alternate uniforms for games. The "Air Power Legacy Series" in 2016 the uniforms included helmets based on the famous shark tooth design on fighter planes dating back to World War II.

The uniforms in 2017 were inspired by F-35 fighter jets and this season’s design was based on the AC-130 gunship. Hattok said his favorite was the AC-130.

“It would have to be the AC-130 uniforms we wore this year,” he said. “It is purely based on the helmets. It was cool because this summer I went to an AC-130 unit and got to fly in the gunship. The AC-130s were airbrushed on (the helmets) and it was by far the best helmet I’ve seen at the academy.

“Out of all of them, that was the best that we had.”