Sunday marks the end of the regular season in the NFL. The playoff picture still has a long way to go despite nine teams already in the playoffs and five teams already crowned division winners. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs can end up in four different seeding scenarios depending on the outcome of Sunday’s games across the league. The team can be any of the seeds besides the No. 4 and 6 seeds.

The Chiefs are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A win against the Oakland Raiders clinches the top spot and AFC West. Quoting former Raiders owner Al Davis (ironic since the Chiefs play the Raiders), Kansas City needs to “just win baby.”

A loss opens a bevy of different options for Kansas City’s seeding, including losing the division title with a loss and victory by the Los Angeles Chargers. A Chiefs and Chargers loss still gives the division to Kansas City, but they could fall to the No. 2 or 3 seeds behind either the New England Patriots or Houston Texans or both.

So Sunday’s game is important and the Chiefs cannot overlook the Raiders. The Raiders defense has been horrendous for most of the season. Monday night’s win over Denver was the first time a Raiders opponent failed to score at least 20 points and the offense has struggled under Jon Gruden’s return as head coach after being one of the best two seasons ago when Oakland made the playoffs. This should make Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce excited as they help make the Chiefs offense one of the league’s premier groups. Scoring has not been much of an issue for the Chiefs all year and Sunday should be no exception due to Oakland’s defense.

But the Chiefs defense is also quite bad. Only Jacksonville (5-10), Cincinnati (6-9) and Arizona (3-12) scored fewer than 21 points against the Chiefs defense. The Raiders scored 33 against the Chiefs on Dec. 2. On top of that, division games are an entirely different beast. Divisional opponents consistently find ways to upset each other. Look no further than the Patriots and Dolphins. New England is 1-5 in their last six games at Miami. Another example is the Minnesota Vikings at the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 3-15 at Soldier Field since 2001. The Vikings have had the same record or better in eight of the 15 losses. The Jeff Fisher Rams teams were never better than 7-8-1 in his five seasons with the team, yet the Rams beat the division winner in four of the five seasons, including the 2012 season where the Rams were 1-0-1 against the San Fransisco 49ers, who won the NFC and fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl. Chiefs fans also should remember the 0-10 Raiders upsetting the 7-3 Chiefs in 2014. Divisional games are tough regardless of records.

The Chiefs do have Mahomes, who would get my vote for MVP if I got to vote. The offense should be able to score again on the Raiders and this should be another shootout. While I think it is not wise to overlook division opponents, I think the Chiefs win and lock the top seed up.

The Chiefs would then have a week off before hosting against the lowest remaining seed from the first round of the playoffs. The AFC still being wide open means all seven other teams in the playoffs or hunt could be playing the Chiefs. All pose a threat with the Chargers and Ravens being the two Chiefs fans should worry about the most due to the Chargers being arguably the most all-around team in the AFC and the Ravens’ defense being the NFL’s best. The Tennessee Titans should be the least worrisome team, but they still are worrisome. Plus, fans will remember how last season ended against the same Titans team.

If the Chiefs do fall to Oakland and the Chargers win the division, Mahomes and company will have to go on the road to the No. 4 seed, which could be anyone in the playoff hunt besides the Chargers. Again, the team to avoid would be the Ravens with their defense. The Titans would be ideal, but so would the Indianapolis Colts and Texans due to the Texans and Colts playing in domed stadiums.

As Eric Berry continues to play more, he will need to help the defense pick it up if they want to stop these offenses that Kansas City will see the rest of the year.

Regardless of what happens around the rest of the league, Sunday’s game against Oakland is huge for the Chiefs if they want to keep this magical season going.

Luke Peterson is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at lpeterson@leavenworthtimes.com