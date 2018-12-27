The Saint Mary Spires men’s basketball team will return to the court this weekend at the Doug Martin Classic, part of the Hoop City Classic in South Dakota. This is the first year under the name Hoop City Classic. It was previously named after former NBA champion Mike Miller, who is from Mitchell, South Dakota.

The Doug Martin Classic is named after the former basketball coach at Mount Mary College, South Dakota, and Dakota Wesleyan. Martin died in 2014.

The Spires will face Dakota State on Saturday and Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday.

Both games will be played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Spires enter the games at 5-7 and have won their last two games. Dakota State is 4-11 and lost their previous game hosting Jamestown on Dec. 20. Dakota Wesleyan is 11-3 and has won their last four games. Peru State is also in the classic. They are 8-3, including a 77-74 win over the Spires on Nov. 2.

Along with the four teams in the Doug Martin Classic, 21 high school basketball teams will participate in the classic with some in the Gary Munsen and First Dakota National tournaments at the Corn Palace and the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Hoop City Classic can be streamed live at www.FloHoops.com with a PRO subscription.