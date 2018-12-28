When University of Saint Mary defensive back Nick Holmes looks up in the stands during Spires football games, he said he usually will see someone from his family.

“I have friends on the team from like California,” Holmes said. “And their parents don’t get to watch their games. But I can look up in the stands and still have my parents right there.”

Holmes said he has family watching him at home games, as well as away games due to the proximity of the other KCAC schools. He has this being from Lansing and going to Pleasant Ridge High School. He also has family ties to the school which helped him pick Saint Mary.

“I have family history there,” Holmes said. “My grandpa was actually a professor there and my mom, older sister and cousin graduated from there. A bunch of people have gone there. So it kind of felt like I was not necessarily meant to go there, but it was a good choice.”

Holmes’ family in attendance got to see the local kid stand out on defense in 2018. He recorded 61 tackles, which was third on the team. He had three punt returns for 17 yards and a fumble recovery. Holmes led the NAIA with 11 interceptions. His 11 interceptions were also better than the leaders in both subdivisions of Division I in the NCAA and NJCAA. He tied with the Division II leader. Only Jackson Fritz of Division III’s Mary Hardin-Baylor had more interceptions with 12, but Fritz played in 15 games compared to the 10 that Holmes and the Spires played.

The sophomore said he wasn’t the happiest with how he played in 2017 so he spent time in the offseason working to get better.

“I didn’t do as well as I wanted (in 2017) so I had to be good this year,” he said. “So I just worked as hard as I could. I worked out twice a day almost all summer and it started to pay off. I noticed in practice that everything started to seem a little slower and easier than the year before. When that first game came around, I was studying film like crazy and it felt like I knew everything that was going on and in control of everything. It’s kind of how I felt all year. … I knew that with every game I wanted it to not be my fault. I wanted to make sure I was doing my job on the field so everyone could look at me and rely on me no matter what.”

Head coach Jay Osborne said Holmes’ commitment to the team helped him have success in 2018.

“We have many talented players and Nick is one of them,” Osborne said. “Nick is in his third year with us and committed to doing what is best for the team. He is a true success story of a player committing to and trusting his teammates and great things happening. Nick initially was recruited as an offensive player. Our struggles in the secondary during the 2017 season forced the coaching staff to move a few key offensive players to defense. Nick began his year in 2017 as a wide receiver, but by week three was a starter at safety. The ups and downs of the 2017 season helped Nick realize what he needed to do to be a great player. He made the correct adjustments and watched lots of film on the opponents this year. Nick also committed to being a physical player. He committed to the weight room and added 15 pounds of muscle since he joined the Spires.”

After the season, Holmes was honored as he was named first-team all-American and all-

KCAC.

Holmes said it was surreal to receive the honors.

“It was surreal,” Holmes said. “At the beginning of the season, I set goals. Like I said, my first year starting I didn’t feel very good how I played. So I set goals and wanted to be first team all-conference and all-American. When all-conference came out, I couldn’t believe it. And then my coach said ‘just wait until all-American and we will see what happens.’ When he told me that, I almost lost it. I remember when they announced it, my coach texted me before it was announced with the little notification. I almost started crying. You put in so much work and when people start to recognize you, it is a great feeling.”

Osborne said he expected Holmes to get the honor and he was pleased to see him receive it.

“Leading the NAIA in a major category such as interceptions usually equals very high postseason honors,” Osborne said. “I expected and was pleased that he earned national recognition. Nick has such commitment to his team though that I know he would trade being an all-American to have the Spires win the conference. He is committed to leading the team to new heights in 2019.”

Holmes said he is working already toward next season and continues to work out harder than he did last year.

“I’m trying to go even harder and trying to get my teammates to step up with me,” he said. “Trying to step up as a leader on and off the field. And in the classroom especially. Because that is where it all starts. You have to be a student before you are an athlete. So I am trying to get the GPA higher, trying to get my teammates to work with me and try to get everyone to work out as much as possible.”

Holmes said he already has a goal set for next season to repeat his honors from 2018, but he knows it will not be easy.

“I want to try and repeat being an all-American,” Holmes said. “But I know that’s not going to come easy. I know (teams) are not just going to throw me the ball like they did last season and will have to work even harder. But one of my main goals is the team to be better. It doesn’t matter if I’m the only one doing well on the field. I want everybody. I wish the whole starting defense could be first-team all-Americans. But it doesn’t always work like that. So I am just trying to make sure the team as a whole is better.”

Osborne also said Holmes will be critical for the leadership Holmes brings on and off the field.

“Nick will be critical in the leadership on and off the field as well as several other returners,” Osborne said. “I feel we have many players that can have tremendous individual seasons while still committing to the team goals. We have so many Spires coming back next year from this team that finished 3-1 in their last four games. They are very confident and eager to get better. Nick’s success helps the entire team. Opposing quarterbacks will know where he is, some will test him by throwing deep, but most will think twice before throwing his way. Nick is absolutely a high note for the Spires, and he just finished his sophomore year.”