The Lansing Lions and Basehor-Linwood Bobcats returned to the court after time off from winter break Friday night at Lansing High School.

The Lansing girls’ team won 62-40 and the Bobcats boys’ team won 64-41.

The Bobcats and Lions both started off sluggish in the girls’ game with Lansing up 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 14-12 with a little over four minutes until halftime.

The Lions then found a rhythm and the offense got hot in the final minutes of the first half to go up 27-12 at the break.

The Lions continued the momentum in the second half with a 45-21 lead after a buzzer-beater shot at the end of the third quarter.

Lansing would close it out and win 62-40 and pick up their second United Kansas Conference win of the season.

Lansing head coach KC Simmons said the Lions had a good and complete game.

“It was a good complete game for us,” Simmons said. “Obviously, we had some lapses in some moments but I thought it was one of our more complete games this year. We played with tempo a lot more than we have.”

Bobcats’ head coach Jason Tatkenhorst said the Lions played to their game plan and the Bobcats didn’t.

Boys’ game

In the boys’ game, Basehor-Linwood jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back ending the first quarter up 16-7.

The Bobcats continued their success and entered the locker room up 33-19 at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, the Bobcats had a 56-31 lead before closing out the victory.

Bobcats head coach Mike McBride said the team played better on Friday than they did before the winter break.

“Well, we played better than we did before Christmas,” McBride said. “I don’t think we’ve played well before Christmas at all. We got back to the drawing board and I feel like we were thinking a little tonight. We played a little slow, but executed better and played harder.”

Lansing coach Jason Jones said the Bobcats were “far superior” in every aspect of the game. The Lions return to the court on Tuesday when they host Turner.

The Bobcats return home for the first time since November to host Shawnee Heights. Tipoff for both is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for the girls and 7 p.m. for the boys.

Area scores

The Leavenworth Pioneers and Pleasant Ridge Rams were also back in action on Friday night. The Leavenworth Pioneers traveled to Turner High School for a UKC match. The Leavenworth girls won 79-10 and the boys won 85-35 to secure the first conference wins of the season for both programs. The Pioneers will travel to De Soto on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Pleasant Ridge Rams traveled to McLouth where the girls relied on a big third quarter to win 57-47. The boys’ team fell 54-42 in their matchup. The Rams host Jefferson County North on Tuesday.