The Lansing Lions swim team returned to the pool on Monday at Turner High School.

The Lions won the meet with a score of 528, 55 more points than runner-up Mill Valley.

Zach Crumpacker got a state qualifying time in his win in the 200 freestyle. Jake Hamilton and Greyson Walker got state consideration times in the 100 freestyle in their second- and third-place finishes. Kade Imhoff, who swims on the Lansing team from Basehor-Linwood, got a state qualifying time in the 100 backstroke in a runner-up finish. The relay teams also got state qualifying times.

The relay team of Imhoff, Hamilton, Brock Martin and Max Walk finished second in the 200 medley. Walck, Hamilton, Walker and Robert Schafer also finished runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay. Hamilton, Walker, Crumpacker and Schafer won in the 400 freestyle relay.

Head coach Josh Floetke said the team worked hard in their first meet after the break.

“It was a great win coming out of the break,” Floetke said. “The kids worked hard, and it showed in their races. It was a real team effort with many of our points coming from strong finishes from our second and third entries in each event. This will be key in a month at our UKC meet.”

The Lions return to the pool Jan. 15 when they host their home meet. Floetke said the team is looking forward to hosting it.