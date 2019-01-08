High school sports returned to action over the weekend after time off during winter break.

Friday night saw all four area schools return to the court in basketball.

The Leavenworth Pioneers traveled to Turner High School for a United Kansas Conference battle.

The girls’ team jumped out early on the Golden Bears up 28-4 after the first quarter and 49-10 at halftime. The Pioneers would score 26 more points in the second half to win 75-10.

Head coach Derek Bissitt said it was good to begin play in the new UKC with a win.

“It was good to begin play in a new league with a big win,” Bissitt said. “I thought the kids shared the ball really well and did a nice job getting teammates open shots. For the most part, we played hard the entire game, maintained our intensity and focused on getting better.”

Three Pioneers scored in the double digits with Aleshia Jones leading the team with 24 points. McKenzie Brown added 17 more and Alyche Brown scored 12. MicQuasha Riddle led the team with six assists and 11 steals.

The boys’ team would follow up with a win of their own over Turner 85-35. The Pioneers were led by a career-high from Reece Williams with 36 points and nine rebounds. Jarrett Hensley added 22 points and seven rebounds. The Pioneers defense shut down the Golden Bears, holding Turner to under 35 percent shooting and racking up a combined 30 deflections and steals.

Head coach Prentes Potts said the team played well.

“Played well as a team,” Potts said. “Effort was OK. Need to become better at paying attention to the details and just being consistent throughout a basketball game.”

The Pioneers return to the court on Tuesday at De Soto. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for girls and 7 p.m. for the boys.

The Pleasant Ridge Rams traveled to McLouth Friday to take on the Bulldogs.

The girls’ team snagged their first victory after the break in a 57-47 win over the Bulldogs. Kaija Nutsch led Pleasant Ridge with 22 points on the day. Along with Nutsch, Julie Miller, Lindsey Heim and Madison Ewert all scored in the double digits.

The boys’ team would follow with a loss to the Bulldogs in a 54-42 defeat.

“Despite a spirited effort against a senior-dominated Bulldog team, the Rams struggled from the field and fell to 2-5 overall and NEK play,” head coach Pat Battle said. “The shooting woes were especially present in the second quarter by hitting only one field goal. The Bulldogs controlled the boards and points in the paint.”

Justin Johnston led the Rams will 11 points. Jamar Reed and Connor Gibson followed close behind with nine points each.

The Rams will return home to host Jefferson County North on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. for the girls with boys to follow.

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats and Lansing Lions faced each other at Lansing High School Friday. An extended recap can be found at www.leavenworthtimes.com/sports The Lansing girls were victorious in their matchup 62-40. The Lions led 12-10 after one quarter before a strong end to the first half and big third quarter gave the Lions the win. The boys’ game went the other way with the Bobcats cruising to a 64-41 victory. Basehor-Linwood jumped out 8-0 early and never looked back in the victory.

The Lions’ homestand continues Tuesday with another conference matchup against Turner. The Bobcats return home for the first time since November on Tuesday to host Shawnee Heights. Tipoff for both is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for girls and 7 p.m. for the boys.

Wrestling

The area schools returned to the mat over the weekend as well.

The Lansing Lions and Basehor-Linwood Bobcats traveled to Seaman for their annual dual tournament on Friday.

“This is one of my favorite tourneys of the season to attend because we get our wrestlers lots of matches, good competition from both 5A and 6A and the tournament is well run,” Bobcats wrestling coach Jason Puderbaugh said. He also said the tournament is special for him as Puderbaugh was a Seaman graduate and the tournament brings back memories.

The Bobcats would beat the Lions in their head-to-head dual 39-34 on their way to a third-place finish in the tournament.

“I was super excited for our team in that I felt we finished very well considering the circumstances,” Puderbaugh said. “We did not have a 145-pound or 285-pound wrestler and our senior varsity 170-pound wrestler, Colyn Lucas, was out of the lineup for recovery. That being said, we knew we were not at full strength as a team but at the same time, we were confident with our 12 guys we would still compete and that’s exactly what happened.”

Puderbaugh highlighted Cohen Suchy, Joe Phillips and Josh Willcutt all going 4-1 for the tournament. He also pointed out the 5-0 day by Kaden Jacobson, who was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament by the coaches.

The Bobcats return home for a matchup against Shawnee Heights on Wednesday for senior night. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Bobcats will also host the 19th Annual Bobcat Classic this weekend.

The Lions went 2-3 on the day. Head coach Nick Flynn said it was a “rough day” for the Lions.

“I felt that we did not perform on the level we are capable of,” Flynn said. “It was clear that our guys lacked energy, and in duals, that is everything.”

Flynn said there are always positives that can come out of competition. He pointed out two wrestlers for their performances.

“Camden Maestas is really looking good,” Flynn said. “He went 5-0 on the day. I was also really impressed with freshman Ayreon Daniels. He really shows a lot of heart out there and is an example of how I want my guys wrestling. He is still learning a lot but I love the way he competes.”

The Lions are back on the mat on Tuesday when they travel to Blue Valley Southwest.

“They are a very solid team,” Flynn said. “I look forward to the challenge.”

The dual is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The Leavenworth Pioneers wrestling team traveled to Louisburg over the weekend and placed fourth.

Hartwell Taylor and Tyler Robinson both won in their weight classes. Jacob McClain and Julian Bell both took second. Chase Allen and Jonathan Nunez took fourth.

Head coach Matt Long said the Pioneers wrestled well with the 10 competing. He said the highlight was Robinson knocking off the No. 1-ranked wrestler in his weight class for 4A.

The Pioneers will travel to Newton this Friday and Saturday.

The Pleasant Ridge Rams traveled to Rossville High School over the weekend. Trevor Ragland was the highest finisher for the Rams with a second-place finish at 106 pounds. Robert Gwartney and Nathan Wilburn both finished fifth. Garret Hathaway was sixth. The Rams return to the mat this weekend in St. Marys, Kansas, for the St. Marys Invitational.

Powerlifting

The powerlifting season began over the weekend with Leavenworth, Lansing and Basehor-Linwood traveling to McLouth.

Leavenworth powerlifting coach Sean Sachen said the Pioneers performed well after time off from the winter break.

Bobcats coach Justin Wieser said he also thought the team did well to start the year.

“I thought our teams did a great job competing at our first meet,” Wieser said. “It is always tricky having a meet before the kids are back in school, but we responded very well. We have a long way to go before the state championships, but I am optimistic that we will get things figured out. There were some great performances by our younger students and the ‘veterans’ continued to compete at a high level.”

In the Junior Male Division, the Lansing Lions took first with 72 points. Leavenworth finished second with 56 and Basehor-Linwood was fourth with 44.

Powerlifters from the area schools in the top three include Josh Marcus and Denton Gentry finishing second for the Bobcats. Jake Ford and Zack Sisemore were third. For Leavenworth, Augustus Basurto, Ross Brown and Keenan Brown took first in their weight classes. Devon Bruning and Alijandro Griese took second and Justin Pettis was third. Seven Lions placed in the top three. Bryson Raymond, Liam Terry and Logan Buffo placed first. Josh McGuire was second. Drew French, Shane Smith and Jakob Blackwell finished third.

The Bobcats won the Female Division with 91 points.

Lansing was second with 58 and Leavenworth was seventh with 14 points.

Mackenzie Weaver was second for the Pioneers. For Basehor-Linwood, Sadie Webb took first. Mallory Gallet, Sydney Gall, Sarah Keller and Jaiden Smith took second. Emma Armstrong, Hannah Stapleton, McKenzie Jones, Jessica Gallup, Maddy Morgan and Rosie Spratt took third. The Lions had Cayleigh Berry, Haley Masisak and Grace Martin finish first. April Jackson and Alyssa Foley finished second.

The Bobcats also won the Male Division with 85 points to edge out Bonner Springs by three points. Leavenworth scored 38 to finish fourth and Lansing was sixth with 22.

For Leavenworth, Tanner Britton and Ivaughn Sanchez finished second. Chris Todd and Niccolo Egusquiza finished first. Lansing’s Tre’Matt Pledger and Brett Pine finished second. For Basehor-Linwood, Colin O’Donnell, Matt McKnight and Thomas Kraus finished third. Trey Galvan was second. Jackson Jennings, Philip Perez, Tayton Gibson and Blake Tucker finished first.

Lions head coach Byron Mays also had positive things to say about the team’s first performance.

“The kids did a great job of competing overall,” Mays said. “The girls earned a second place finish and that is an exceptional job by them especially since we have a lot of newcomers to the team. Our ninth and 10th grade boys won the Junior Male Division and that was a great job by them as well.”