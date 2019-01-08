The Pleasant Ridge Rams basketball teams took care of Jefferson County North on Tuesday at home with the girls’ and boys’ teams winning.

The girls’ team took an 18-11 lead after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime.

The Rams would continue to pull away in leading 44-26 after three quarters before winning 58-34 to improve to 7-1 on the season. The Rams were led by Julie Miller with 19 points on the night. Lindsey Heim added 16 more and Kaija Nutsch had 11. Caitlyn Herbig scored five points, Gabbi Watkins scored three. Audrey Barnes and Madison Ewert each had two points.

Head coach Mike Koontz said the team played better than they have all season.

“I don’t think we’ve executed any better this year,” Koontz said. “Offensively and defensively, we did what we worked on in practice and what we talked about. I think that’s the most complete game we play this year.”

He said to continue to get better at what the team is doing and the team is fun to watch when they put it all together.

The boy’s team followed up jumping out early 22-12 after the first quarter. The Rams outscored the Chargers 18-2 in the second quarter to take a 40-14 halftime lead but a surge in the final two minutes of the third quarter cut the score to 53-40. The Rams would pull away before another comeback attempt by JCN but the deficit was too much and the Rams held on to win 67-54. The Rams had four players score double-digits. Dawson Douthitt led the team with 14 points. Jamar Reed and Justin Johnston each had 13. Chase Wohlgemuth scored 11. Connor Gibson added six more for the Rams. Trevor Lawson and Matthew Schmidt each scored four points and Walker Adams and Nicholas Carpenter each scored a point.

Head coach Pat Battle said it was a great win for the team.

“It was a great win for us,” Battle said. “That’s a good (Chargers) team. I knew they would come out and get a run. I am proud that we were able to rebound the ball well enough and hit some big shots to withstand their charge. Which is kind of tough sometimes...It was so nice to withstand some of that. We are so young and inexperienced. We are learning as we go, so we can learn how to play with a lead.”

The young team improved to 3-5 on the season. Pleasant Ridge will return to the court on Friday when they host Horton.

Check back in Thursday’s paper for scores from the other area teams from Tuesday night.