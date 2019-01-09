Tuesday night saw the area schools in action across basketball, swimming and wrestling.

The Lansing Lions basketball teams continued their season Tuesday night in home action against Turner.

The girls’ team for Lansing would dominate Turner in a 73-18 win.

The Lions were led by Caitlin Bishop with 15 points. The team also had 14 points from Sam Caldwell and 10 from Kennedy Farris. Taylor Lang added nine points and 12 assists and Gerenda Smith also scored nine points.

Head coach KC Simmons said the team did a good job controlling the tempo and flow of the game.

“(Tuesday) night we did a good job controlling the tempo and dictating the flow of the game,” Simmons said. “Kids came out aggressive and our defensive pressure caused issues for Turner. Our girls did a good job taking care of the ball and attacking the rim. Still need to clean up some defensive rotations but on the whole, it was a solid team performance.”

Simmons then went on to point out the tough schedule ahead for the Lions with Blue Valley on Thursday, Leavenworth on Friday and Mill Valley next Tuesday. He pointed out that Blue Valley and Leavenworth are both undefeated in league play.

The Lansing boys’ team followed the win up with a victory of their own over Turner 76-47. Lansing jumped out to a 17-7 after the first quarter and went up 38-17 at halftime. The Lions continued to outscore the Golden Bears in the second half 38-30 to snag the victory. The Lions shot 49.2 percent compared to 38.6 for Turner. Lansing scored 52 of their 76 points in the paint and had 21 steals. The Golden Bears turned the ball over 28 times compared to nine for the Lions.

Jaden Remington led the Lions with 18 points. Peyton Basler and Jacob Jackson also scored double-digits with 11 and 10 points. Basler also led the team with six defensive rebounds, four assists and five steals.

The Lions host Blue Valley on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 for the girls and 7 p.m. for boys.

The Lansing Lions wrestling team was also in action Tuesday at a dual at Blue Valley Southwest.

The Timberwolves were victorious 54-18 over the Lions. Dylan McLain defeated Jackson McCall at 160 pounds and Lansing won on a forfeit at 220 and 285 pounds. The Lions will travel to Basehor-Linwood on Friday and Saturday.

Leavenworth

The Leavenworth Pioneers basketball teams traveled to De Soto on Tuesday night for a UKC clash. The Pioneers girls’ team continued their strong start to the season in a 63-48 win.

The Pioneers jumped out 18-8 after a quarter and led 28-20 at the break. Both teams would score 18 points in the third quarter but Leavenworth would outscore De Soto 17-10 in the final quarter to secure the 15 point win.

The Pioneers scored 21 points off 24 Wildcat turnovers compared to 17 points off 18 Pioneer turnovers. The Pioneers also outrebounded the Wildcats 52 to 48 percent.

The Pioneers had three score double figures on the night. Head coach Derek Bissitt said that is one of their goals. They were led by Aleshia Jones with 20 points. Alyche Brown added 19 more and McKenzie Brown racked up 16 points and led the team with six rebounds.

“We played a solid four quarters,” Bissitt said. “Our defense really set the tempo for the game. I was pleased how we played defensively as a unit. We really shared the ball offensively and created good looks for each other.”

The boys’ team followed it up with a victory of their own over the Wildcats 55-27. The Pioneers forced 22 turnovers and held De Soto to 22 percent from the field.

Three players scored in double digits. Jarrett Hensley led the team with 13 points. D’Monte Gaw scored 11 and Reece Williams added 10.

Head coach Prentes Potts said the team still has work to do despite holding the Wildcats to 22 percent shooting.

“Defensively we weren’t bad,” Potts said. “But we can be much better. We still are not communicating as much as we should, a second late on third and fourth rotations and we are not rebounding as well as we should. But I would rather learn a lesson from a win than a loss.”

The Pioneers will host Lansing on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for girls and 7 p.m. for boys.

Leavenworth swimmers dove back into the pool Tuesday night after time off from the winter break.

The Pioneers traveled to Topeka and finished fifth out of 10 teams in the invite. Head coach Kaley Wittrock said the Pioneers totaled 19 personal bests and improved the times on two state consideration times.

They had two relay teams finish in the top eight. Weston Marshall, Kato Fischer, David Redding and Curtis Springer took eighth in the 200 freestyle.

Marshall also led the team on the individual front finishing second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley. Fischer took fourth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 100 free. Springer took seventh in the 200 free beating his season best by two seconds and earning a state consideration time.

Wittrock said the team swam well in their first meet back.

“Though the team was missing some members, they swam really well following Christmas break,” Wittrock said. “Many put in consistent practices over break and you can see it paying dividends in the pool with big-time cuts. I was really happy with our 50 freestyles and most of the stroke events. We have focused a lot more on increasing our endurance in individual medley and stroke sets. I saw much better endurance and technique at this meet than earlier in the season. We will use the next couple of weeks to keep improving our sprint work and the small details leading up to league.”

The Pioneers return to the pool on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Lansing High School. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Basehor-Linwood

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats hosted their first home game in basketball since the season opener on Nov. 29. The Bobcats hosted Shawnee Heights in a conference clash.

The girls’ team opened the first quarter up 10-8 and 19-14 at halftime before pulling out the 49-42 victory.

The boys’ team followed the victory up by jumping out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter on the Thunderbirds. The Bobcats would lead by 19 at halftime up 39-18. The lead would grow to 30 after the third quarter with the Bobcats up 64-34 before cruising to the 74-47 win.

The Bobcats will play again on Friday at De Soto. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A recap of Pleasant Ridge’s basketball wins over Jefferson County North can be found in Wednesday’s paper and online at www.leavenworthtimes.com/sports.