The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats wrestling team celebrated their senior wrestlers on Wednesday night in a dual with Shawnee Heights.

The Thunderbirds would take the dual 57-21 but Bobcats head coach Jason Puderbaugh said he and the coaches did not feel like it was that large of a margin in the defeat.

“There were several matches that ended by fall that were close matches,” Puderbaugh said. “Matches at 106, 120, 138 and 182 were all matches that could have gone either way and to our detriment ended in losses by falls making for a large point swing in the dual meet.”

Out of the 12 matches wrestled, the Bobcats picked up wins in four, including Kaden Jacobson’s 21-5 win that the coach called “dominating.” Freshman Tanner Parish picked up a second-period win by fall at 160 pounds. Colyn Lucas came back from time off due to injury and won his first match back 17-6. Puderbaugh also pointed out the “dominating” performance by Josh Willcutt at 195. Willcutt pinned his opponent in 33 seconds.

But Puderbaugh said the most exciting moment came from female wrestler Olivia O’Donnell’s win.

“I would have to say with all of the excitement of the evening though, the girls’ program having its first match at home took the cake,” Puderbaugh said. “Olivia O’Donnell was up against a SHHS opponent that had pinned her just two weeks prior. She faced that challenge with extreme fortitude. She came out on fire with the first takedown and back points early in the match. Her opponent battled back with a reversal and back points of her own, but it was Olivia that would prevail with a win by fall to seal the deal and bring the entire gym to its feet and the cheerleading section to tears. The place literally erupted with emotion. The kids club program sat alongside the whole even giving high fives, fist bumps and cheers for their older counterparts. It truly was a night to remember.”

The Bobcats now will prepare for the Bobcat Classic this Friday and Saturday. Puderbaugh said there will be 33 teams attending this year with several top-ranked programs competing. Friday’s action is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday.