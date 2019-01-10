The Lansing Lions kicked off their powerlifting season last weekend at McLouth. The girls’ team came into the season as the defending 5A state champions.

The Lions had a successful first meet. They won the Junior Male Division, came in second in the Female Division, placed sixth in the Male Division and had 14 wrestlers finish in the top three.

Head coach Byron Mays said the team did a great job at the meet.

“The kids did a great job of competing overall,” Mays said. “The girls earned a second-place finish and that is an exceptional job by them especially since we have a lot of newcomers to the team. Our ninth- and 10th-grade boys won the Junior Male Division and that was a great job by them as well.”

The team has been practicing since before the winter break but is now getting into the thick of things with the season starting. Mays said practices and workouts have been going well with great energy and hard work. He also said the season starting after the winter break gives the team time to get a foundation of work.

“With the season starting after winter break there is plenty of time for the kids to get a good foundation off baseline workouts,” Mays said.

A typical practice and workout for the Lions consists of a 10-minute warmup followed by 60 minutes of strength training.

This year’s team includes 11 seniors, including five boys and six girls. Mays also said the team has multiple dual-sport athletes who participate in basketball and cheerleading.

He also said the key contributors this season will be the returning medalists from last year’s squad.

“We have state medalists returning from last year’s 5A state championship team of Haley Masisak, Cayleigh Berry, April Johnson and Alyssa Foley,” Mays said. “On the boys’ team, Tre’Matt Pledger returns and he was also a state medalist.”

The Lions continue the season Saturday when they travel to Royal Valley High School in Hoyt.